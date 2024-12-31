Adios 2024

The year is winding to a close, and it is often the time to look back and see what goals were achieved and what wasn’t. I haven’t had new year resolutions or any specific goals at the start of any new year in a while.

So, there is no pressure to check what was fulfilled and what wasn’t. I will just focus on the highlights of this year and some sad events too.

My older son graduated, and all of us went and partook in the celebration. It was lovely catching up with family in the US and then spending time with the son at his University. We then went around a few places in the US catching up with old friends and new. Fun times.

My father turned 80 this year, and again it was lovely get together with siblings and our families joining in to celebrate. Family times are so precious. More so, as with each passing year we realize the frailty of time. It is tough to see parents age, and there is the regret that we don’t spend enough time with them.

But, I am truly grateful that the husband and I have more flexibility in our work schedules that helps us take more vacations than others. Also having raised kids to adulthood also frees up time from the incessant school projects, activities and exam schedules. Gosh, I absolutely detested those.

2025 is an important year for the younger son who is in his Senior year or 12th grade at school. Once he heads off to college, I am thinking that I will have a lot more spare time at hand and no kid to preach to. 🙂

I turned fifty and wrote a whole post on that. So you can go ahead and read that now if you want to. 🙂 While I don’t feel much different from what I did last year, I am very conscious of how I need to take more care of myself. Age is not just a number. But, we can continue to be healthy with decent lifestyle choices.

I am a person who values discipline and consistency. I will continue to focus on my health and wellbeing which includes mental wellbeing too. Hopefully, there will be more family reunions and catching up with friends in the coming year.

The single biggest loss this year was the loss of Coco. All those beautiful moments and not-so-beautiful ones in his short life make me look back with a smile when I think of him. I am so grateful that he came into my life and enriched it the way he did. He made all of us in the family better people with his kindness, generosity and unconditional love.

With that, I wish all of you peace, love, health and prosperity in the coming year. As with everything else, if you wish to start something, now is the best time. Also focus on relationships and people. Loneliness is a real issue today. Mend fences if possible, and let go if not. Forgive yourself and others for deeds done and imagined. Good for the soul.

Happy 2025 all!