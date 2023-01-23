It’s Difficult

I spent an absolutely horrendous day some days back watching my pet Coco, who is almost 12 years old, be really sick.

While I have been a dog lover since childhood, it has been always a tough decision bringing a pet home.

In the initial years, when the kids were young, I always pushed this decision forward saying they were young, and I did not have the bandwidth to handle another little baby.

When the younger son was barely 3 years old, my husband got home Coco. Despite my initial protests, I warmed up to the little ball of fur instantly.

Since then, Coco has been the gentle, sagely presence in our lives. So well behaved, he has always been extremely affectionate and loving.

Little kids would come to our home to play with him. He showed them utmost patience and love. He loves car trips and was always game for racing with his brothers.

Since he was a baby, he was our constant companion on brisk walks and runs. Suffice it to say that he is as much a son to me as the other two that I popped out.

But, now he is in his Senior years. And that is the toughest part, seeing your dog age. The once spirited boy find it hard to walk two rounds around the block.

His eye sight has deteriorated over the years. His sharp senses are dulled. He still loves his car drives but finds it tough on the joints to jump in and out of car.

As we prepare for his twilight years, it makes my heart wrought with sadness that he may not be with us for too much time.

A few days back, he was in pain refusing to get up. Not eating or drinking, he was at the worst I have seen him so far.

With great difficulty we had to lift him on a bed sheet and take him to a vet. My husband who had to catch a flight that afternoon called off his trip last minute.

The vet wasn’t very helpful and was pushing us to do tests. Not to mention that we had a huge wait time of over an hour.

I asked him to give Coco a pain killer shot as clearly he was having trouble with raising his hind leg.

He also got some vitamins for his joints. By evening, he started eating and drinking a little but still not moving. Next morning, he stood up with shaky legs, and we could take him out to relieve himself.

Coming to this new apartment has not been kind to him. We have a maniac pervy neighbor who is such an ardent dog hater that he even complains about a few pet hair in common areas.

Our apartment block is a fair distance away from the main gate where we have to take him out to relieve himself.

As a senior dog, sometimes he can’t hold his pee in. We always carry a bottle of water with us for any such situation.

Yet, we are worried because most people show no compassion. I guess who has the time to think about what others may be going through.

Coco was so much happier in our old home where it was easier for him to relieve himself as the distance was so less.

I can’t wait to go back to my old home if for nothing else than to make Coco’s final days easier and happier.

But, yes, that way was a really tough day. It took him about 3-4 days to get back to his previous normal self much to our delight.

It’s difficult to reconcile ourselves to the fact that his days with us are not too many. And to see him struggle at the things he could do effortlessly.

If you have a pet, go and hug them now. Cherish every moment you spend with them. And, for God’s sake, never tell your friend that your dog is aging or old.

It may be a touchy subject with them.